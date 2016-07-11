SOCAR Tower wins ENR’s 2016 Global Best Project reward

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Engineering News Record (ENR) announced the winners of its 4th annual Global Best Projects competition.SOCAR Tower submitted by Thornton Tomasetti won the Global Best Project reward in Office nomination.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the contest joins ENR’s successful regional and national U.S. competitions in identifying and honoring the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year. Industry veterans selected 23 projects hailing from 15 different countries and five continents as outstanding examples of the risks and rewards - and the hurdles overcome - of designing and building internationally.

The judges looked at projects in many markets and examined safety performance, innovations, challenges, and design and construction quality - with a special emphasis on the diversity of global project teams and their collaboration. They also considered how the project benefits the local community and/or the construction industry. The panel selected Global Best Project winners in a variety of categories.

They also had the option of choosing Award of Merit honorees. All of the winning projects will be spotlighted in more detail in the September 19, issue of ENR and celebrated on October 11 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, which follows the ENR Global Construction Summit.

SOCAR Tower’s designing work based on the concept of “wind and fire” by Korea’s Heerim Architects & Planners Co. LTD The five-year construction work created one of the most beautiful architectures in Baku.

The building meets all contemporary international standards and security requirements. It has unified system of security and technical measures.