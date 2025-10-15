Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Shusha's street and road network to be fully reconstructed in two years

    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:58
    Shusha's street and road network to be fully reconstructed in two years

    Azerbaijan plans to complete the reconstruction of Shusha's street and road network over the next two years, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, said during the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Report informs.

    Karimov highlighted that the city will also be equipped with a modern engineering infrastructure, ensuring the installation of all communication lines: "This work is already being carried out in stages. The process requires time, as Shusha's historical monuments and existing infrastructure elements influence the pace of construction. In terms of historical significance, Shusha holds a special place for Azerbaijanis-it is a city of great importance to everyone. It is home to many valuable and historic monuments. We are executing all tasks in a planned, systematic, and careful manner."

