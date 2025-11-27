Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Sahil Babayev: Jordan views Azerbaijan as transit hub

    Infrastructure
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:17
    Sahil Babayev: Jordan views Azerbaijan as transit hub

    Jordan views Azerbaijan as a transit hub, and the Middle Corridor can play a strategic role in this, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a press conference following the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in Baku, Report informs.

    "One of the areas we consider important is the use of our transit potential, and the Zangazur Corridor, of course, is both a key part of the Middle Corridor and also located at the intersection of the western and north-south corridors. Therefore, Jordan views Azerbaijan as a transit hub, and in this regard, we are talking about redirecting goods coming from both the south and west to other destinations, and vice versa – this corridor could play a very important, strategic role for them in the future," the minister stated.

    He noted that Azerbaijan is also considering the possibility of making extensive use of Jordan's transit potential.

    "Especially in the Middle East, we intend to take advantage of the transit opportunities that Jordan offers," Babayev added.

    Sahil Babayev: "İordaniya Azərbaycanı tranzit habı kimi nəzərdən keçirir"
    Сахиль Бабаев: Иордания рассматривает Азербайджан в качестве транзитного хаба

