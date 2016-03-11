Rental housing drops in Baku

Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ In February of this year, average offer price of one-room flats, offered in rented housing market of Baku, made 195 US-dollars per month, this figure is 1,6% more in comparison with January.

Report informs citing monthly report, declared by the monitoring group of 'MBA Ltd.' consulting company, monthly 2% reduction recorded in two-room apartments and made 309 US-dollars per month. Monthly cost of three-room apartments for rent made 420 US-dollars per month in Baku. It is 1,2% expensive in monthly comparison. In general, as a result of conducted research, 4% reduction observed in the prices offered in rental housing and made 320 US-dollars per month.

Totally, offer in rental housing increased by 9,4%. However, total number of offers made 305 in January, this figure was 333 in February.

As in previous months, majority of offered apartments observed in Nasimi, Narimanov and Yasamal districts in February and their total share made 68,9%. Least share on the offer accounts for Khazar and Surakhani districts.