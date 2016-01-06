 Top
    Reason of traffic jam in Nobel Avenue revealed

    Underground high voltage power lines are constructed

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Reason of traffic restriction on both lanes of four-lane highway in Nobel Avenue, Khatai District, Baku city has revealed.

    Report informs, underground high voltage power lines are constructed in the area in the framework of 'White City' project.

    According to the information, road bed is tightened in the section of construction, then asphalting will be carried out. Completion of works carried out on about 3 km section is planned in near future. 

