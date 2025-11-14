Rail freight in Azerbaijan declines 9.7% in ten months of 2025
Infrastructure
- 14 November, 2025
- 16:50
Azerbaijan transported 13.96 million tons of cargo by rail in January–October, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.
This represents a decrease of 1.5 million tons, or 9.7%, compared with the same period last year.
Overall, transport operators in the country carried 198.3 million tons of cargo during the ten-month period, with rail transport accounting for 7% of the total volume.
Latest News
17:11
About 78,000 jobs created in Azerbaijan in nine monthsSocial security
17:10
Diesel fuel production up by over 7% in AzerbaijanEnergy
17:08
Masato Kanda: ADB prepared to invest up to $2.5B in Azerbaijan through 2029Finance
16:54
Baku airport, Uzbekistan Airports expanding cooperation to modernize their air hubsInfrastructure
16:52
Baku-Yerevan peace to enhance region's overall attractiveness, Georgian president saysRegion
16:50
Rail freight in Azerbaijan declines 9.7% in ten months of 2025Infrastructure
16:49
Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–OctoberInfrastructure
16:44
Tourists involved in road accident in Egypt: 2 Azerbaijani citizens among injuredOther countries
16:38