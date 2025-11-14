Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Rail freight in Azerbaijan declines 9.7% in ten months of 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:50
    Rail freight in Azerbaijan declines 9.7% in ten months of 2025

    Azerbaijan transported 13.96 million tons of cargo by rail in January–October, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    This represents a decrease of 1.5 million tons, or 9.7%, compared with the same period last year.

    Overall, transport operators in the country carried 198.3 million tons of cargo during the ten-month period, with rail transport accounting for 7% of the total volume.

    Azərbaycanda 10 ayda dəmir yolu ilə yükdaşımaların həcmi 14 milyon ton olub
    В Азербайджане за 10 месяцев железнодорожным транспортом перевезено 14 млн тонн груза

