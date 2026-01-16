Private sector, academia, and research community invited to WUF13

Members of the private sector, academia, and the research community are invited to participate in information sessions on the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs, citing the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

Info sessions are taking place as part of the activities designed for partners. The first session will be organized on January 19, 2026.

Sessions will provide general information on WUF13, including engagement opportunities for business, academia, researchers and their networks. The goal is to promote national representation and participation at the global gathering.

Registration for the information sessions is now open via the link here.

Attendance at the session requires submission of brief participant details and selection of a preferred time.

Serving as a global platform for dialogue and cooperation in urban development, WUF13 provides stakeholders at all levels with the opportunity to host events in line with the forum's theme, "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities".

Applications for partner-led events within the framework of WUF13 are now open. The deadline for submitting applications has been set for January 29, 2026. For further information on registration and the organization of events, enquiries may be directed to [email protected].

The World Urban Forum is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization. It examines the most pressing issues facing the world today: rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies. WUF brings together national, regional, and local governments, academics, business leaders, urban planners and civil society.