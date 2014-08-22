President of Azerbaijan allocated AZN 6 million to Executive Power of Guba for the construction of motor ways

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “additional measures for the construction of Rustov-Khanagah-Gurdah, Rustov-Noydun-Shudug, Rustov-Majkakhaja, Rustov-Baghchali-Yekdar motor ways in Guba region”. Report informs, according to the decree, AZN 6 million from the fund envisaged in the state budget 2014 for the construction and reconstruction of motor ways among the villages has allocated to Executive Power of Guba region for the construction of Rustov-Khanagah-Gurdah, Rustov-Noydun-Shudug, Rustov-Majkakhaja, Rustov-Baghchali-Yekdar motor ways connecting 12 residential settlements inhabited by 6 thousand people.

The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned and the Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned to solve problems in accordance with a decree.