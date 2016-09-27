President Ilham Aliyev viewed newly renovated Sahil Street in Sumgayit

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the newly renovated Sahil Street in the city of Sumgayit.

Report informs, the head of state was informed that the street is 7.5 km in length. The road here was built in early 1980s. It was renovated last November. The width of the road is between 8 and 13 metres.

Renovation work included the construction of side-walks, repair of stores and facilities, installation of a new lightening system, the planting of decorative trees and bushes along the road, and creation of the first bicycle track in Sumgayit.