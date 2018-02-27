President Ilham Aliyev launches newly-renovated Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Station

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch the 424MW Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Station after major overhaul.

Report informs, President of Azerenerji Open Joint Stock Company Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the head of state about the work carried out in the power station.

Major reconstruction works were done here in 2010-2017. A new control center was built in the power station. A bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the building of the center.

The head of state launched Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Station.

A 200-megawatt autotransformer was installed, substations with voltage of 330kV, 220kV and 110kV were reconstructed. After reconstruction, the capacity of the power station was increased from 284 megawatts to 424 megawatts. A new administrative building was also constructed here. There are 130 employees at Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Station.

The large-scale landscaping work was carried out in the territory of the facility, which saw the planting of more than 5,000 trees.