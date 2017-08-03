President Ilham Aliyev launches Balakan Hydroelectric Power Station

© President.az

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Balakan Hydroelectric Power Station.

Report informs, President of Azerenerji OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the head of state about the power station. He noted that the foundation stone for the 1.5 MW-facility, which is located on the Balakan River, was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in 2010.

Under the project, a 5.6m-high dam was built here. The maximum width of the dam is 28 metres, while its upper part is 4 metres in width.

The power station, with a production capacity of 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, will meet 15 per cent of electricity needs of the district and 25-30 per cent of needs of the city of Balakan.

The head of state launched Balakan Hydroelectric Power Station.

The construction of the station involved 100 people. Extensive landscaping work was done in the area, state-of-the-art lightning system was installed, green areas were created here.