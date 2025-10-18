President: Construction of submarine cable between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to be completed by 2026-end

Completion of the construction of submarine fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is scheduled for the end of 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Kazinform News Agency, Report informs.

"Transport and logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is a strategically important direction that opens new opportunities for economic growth and the integration of regional markets. The continuous development of infrastructure and expansion of tariff and logistical advantages create favorable conditions for increasing the volume of freight transport and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Today, this area of cooperation demonstrates significant progress. The volume of transit shipments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2024 exceeded 3.5 million tons, which is 20% higher than the previous period. The Middle Corridor plays a key role in ensuring stable and efficient connectivity between the two countries.

In 2022, in the city of Aktau, the "Roadmap for 2022–2027 on the Development and Operation of the Middle Corridor" was signed, covering the territories of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. The document provides for the synchronized development of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the three countries, optimization of operations, attraction of additional cargo flow, implementation of a unified tariff policy, development of a network of logistics centers, and resolution of other key issues," the president noted.

"One significant infrastructure project is the construction of submarine fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The construction contract was signed in March 2025 in Baku, with completion planned for the end of 2026, which will strengthen digital integration.

In the oil and gas sector, a general agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil with a volume of 1.5 million tons per year via the Aktau–Ceyhan route has been signed between SOCAR and the National Company "KazMunayGas." In 2024, an agreement was signed on the phased increase of transit volumes and reduction of tariffs.

To enhance transportation efficiency through the ports of Aktau and Alat, measures are being implemented to modernize infrastructure, renew rolling stock, and more - all of which will strengthen the position of the Middle Corridor as a key transit route between Europe and Asia.

In industrial cooperation, an important area is also partnership in the shipbuilding industry.

The development of green energy occupies an important place on the bilateral agenda. In 2024, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a series of strategic agreements and memorandums aimed at integrating energy systems and promoting renewable energy sources. These initiatives reflect the shared commitment of our states to sustainable development and the transition to environmentally clean technologies."