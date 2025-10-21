Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Overhaul of Khankandi vessel completed at Baku Shipyard

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:47
    Overhaul of Khankandi vessel completed at Baku Shipyard

    The Baku Shipyard has completed the overhaul of the Khankandi vessel, the shipyard told Report.

    Extensive restoration and upgrade works carried out by the shipyard's professional engineering and technical team have fully restored the vessel's technical specifications, enhancing its reliability and extending its operational lifespan.

    The successful completion of the project once again demonstrates the Baku Shipyard's high production capacity, technical capabilities, and compliance with international standards.

    Khankandi is the Caspian Sea's flagship vessel, valued at $378 million, and was commissioned in September 2017. This subsea construction vessel, equipped with the latest technological advancements, was specifically designed and built to install the largest subsea production system in the Caspian Sea under the Shah Deniz 2 project.

    Capable of deploying cutting-edge subsea production technology, this complex and multifunctional vessel was designed and constructed at the Baku Shipyard - a joint venture between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), and Keppel O&M.

    The vessel is 155 meters long, 32 meters wide, with a main deck area of 2,000 square meters. It has a total weight of 17,600 tons, a draft of 6.5 meters, and a carrying capacity of 5,000 metric tons. It features two engine rooms equipped with six 4.4 MW and two 3.2 MW generators. To operate in wave heights of up to 3.5 meters (Hs), it is fitted with a dynamic positioning system, a 900-metric-ton main crane for subsea operations up to 600 meters deep, two 18-person diving capsules, two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), and a reinforced moonpool for equipment deployment.

    The Khankandi vessel can perform the most complex tasks without the need for anchoring. Its deck is designed to accommodate up to 175 personnel, including crew and specialists, most of whom are local experts.

    Baku Shipyard Khankandi vessel overhaul
    "Xankəndi" gəmisinin əsaslı təmiri başa çatıb
    На Бакинском судостроительном заводе завершен капремонт судна "Ханкенди"

