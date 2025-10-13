Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian Gulf

Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are stepping up efforts to create a unified goods market with seamless logistics from the Barents and Baltic Seas to the Persian Gulf, Report informs via Russian media.

"We have a lot of important work ahead aimed at establishing a unified goods market with barrier-free logistics and harmonized rules and standards. Strong and dynamically developing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, and Iran and Azerbaijan are driving coordinated efforts to enhance regional transport connectivity and ensure seamless logistics from the Barents and Baltic Seas to the Persian Gulf," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia focused on cooperation in transport, energy, and customs.

He added that these measures will create the most favorable competitive conditions for producers, exporters, and importers in all three countries.