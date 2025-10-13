Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian Gulf

    Infrastructure
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 13:00
    Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian Gulf

    Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are stepping up efforts to create a unified goods market with seamless logistics from the Barents and Baltic Seas to the Persian Gulf, Report informs via Russian media.

    "We have a lot of important work ahead aimed at establishing a unified goods market with barrier-free logistics and harmonized rules and standards. Strong and dynamically developing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, and Iran and Azerbaijan are driving coordinated efforts to enhance regional transport connectivity and ensure seamless logistics from the Barents and Baltic Seas to the Persian Gulf," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia focused on cooperation in transport, energy, and customs.

    He added that these measures will create the most favorable competitive conditions for producers, exporters, and importers in all three countries.

    Alexey Overchuk Persian Gulf logistics
    Оверчук: Москва, Баку и Тегеран выстраивают логистику до Персидского залива

    Latest News

    13:13

    bp: Shafag solar project progressing on schedule

    Energy
    13:01

    ADB announces tender for Baku Metro decarbonization project

    Finance
    13:00

    Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian Gulf

    Infrastructure
    12:47

    Foreigners of Turkic origin to be able to work in Türkiye on equal basis with country's citizens

    Region
    12:46

    Azerbaijan's economy grows over 1%

    Finance
    12:41

    President awards group of railway workers

    Domestic policy
    12:38

    Over 176,000 vehicles used North-South corridor so far this year

    Foreign policy
    12:37

    TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic world

    Region
    12:32

    Kaja Kallas: Trump made peace in Middle East possible

    Other countries
    All News Feed