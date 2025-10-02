Orkhan Mammadov: Difficulties in obtaining construction permits persist in Azerbaijan

Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan continue to face difficulties obtaining construction and commissioning permits, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), said at an event dedicated to the timeframes and costs of obtaining construction and operational permits, Report informs.

He noted that the agency has received inquiries related to the construction sector this year, the vast majority of which relate to issuing the relevant permits: "Inquiries also concerned difficulties arising in registering property rights, issues related to replanting trees from construction sites, obtaining mining allotment deeds for the production of building materials, as well as problems related to changing the designated use of land plots owned by entrepreneurs."

Mammadov noted that changes to permitting procedures should be assessed in advance based on a thorough analysis of their impact on entrepreneurs, and the unified electronic platform for receiving and responding to applications should be fully functional.

"It is also necessary to support digital solutions, innovative approaches, and pilot projects to reduce the time and cost losses for SMEs," he added.