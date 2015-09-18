Opening of Baku-Islamabad flight postponed again

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Re-opening of the "Turkish Airlines" passenger flight on Baku-Islamabad route has been postponed.

Report informs, the first Istanbul-Baku-Islamabad flight should be carried out on August 12 has been delayed for a brief period once in a year and the flights will begin in mid-September.

At present, direct flights 4 times a week, the Istanbul-Islamabad had to reach 5, but the final decision is delivered to the figure from 4 to 7, scheduled to begin this week for the opening of the Baku-Islamabad flight has been postponed indefinitely.