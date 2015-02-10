One of the lines of "Jafar Jabbarly" metro station closed

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second line of "Jafar Jabbarli" station of Baku Metro was closed. The head of the press service of Baku Metro, Nasimi Pashayev said to Report that both lines were not used regularly in the past, the train of one line departed from another line. The press secretary also said that there were no problems on rails. The line was closed for reconstruction work due to the paint work of the tunnel and corrosion that caused some problems.

The line was closed on February 9 and will remain closed till the end of the year.