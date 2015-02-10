 Top
    Close photo mode

    One of the lines of "Jafar Jabbarly" metro station closed

    The line will remain closed to the end of 2015

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second line of "Jafar Jabbarli" station of Baku Metro was closed. The head of the press service of Baku Metro, Nasimi Pashayev said to Report that both lines were not used regularly in the past, the train of one line departed from another line. The press secretary also said that there were no problems on rails. The line was closed for reconstruction work due to the paint work of the tunnel and corrosion that caused some problems.

    The line was closed on February 9 and will remain closed till the end of the year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi