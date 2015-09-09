​One of the Italian companies leaves Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Italian company 'Todini Costruzioni Generali SPA' announced the closure of offices in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the company gave creditors 2 months to file their claims.

The creditors should go to the office located on the 12th floor of the Subhan business center in Baku, Alasgar Gayibov st., 10Q.

The company was registered in Azerbaijan in December 1996.

Todini Costruzioni Generali SPA was the main executor of construction of Alat-Astara highway in Azerbaijan.