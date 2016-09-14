 Top
    New bus routes will be opened from Baku to Ukraine and Georgia

    Currently the talks are underway

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku International Bus Station Complex will implement additional international bus routes in three directions in the near future.

    Report informs, spokesperson of the State Automobile Service Shafa Mehmangizi said.

    Bus routes will be launched from Baku to the cities of Kiev (the Ukraine), Bakuriani and Borjomi (Georgia). 

    Currently, talks are underway for the organization of the direct routes. Soon we will broadcast more information", Shafa Mehmangizi said.

