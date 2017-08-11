Nar presents special prizes to students demonstrated highest results during entrance exams

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the frames of its comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Nar presented valuable prizes to the students, who have demonstrated the highest results during the examinations for entrance to higher education institutions, by scoring 700 points. At the awarding ceremony, jointly organized with modern.az and held on 10th of August, with participation of public and media representatives, 15 top successful young applicants of the year, representing various regions of Azerbaijan, were presented the latest model smartphones, along with free balance for internet and calls from Nar.

Report was informed in the company.

The guests of the ceremony acquired a chance to get acquainted and personally congratulate the enrollees. The head of public relations department of Nar Aziz Akhundov congratulated the young enrollees and wished them success in their future careers:

“We are very happy to congratulate our young enrollees with this great success. It was achieved by strongdetermination and great diligence of these newly enrolled students. We are confident that this accomplishment will serve as a motivation for other young people and allow them to gain even greater achievements in the future” added Aziz Akhundov.

Education is one of the most important directions of the Nar’s CSR strategy. Fostering the aptitude of knowledge among young generation and motivating them for education is one of the main objectives, pursued by the mobile operator. One of such motivational programs is being implemented within the frames of cooperation agreement signed with the Azerbaijan Technical University. Thus, the mobile operator created a Nar GSM lab at the university, by supplying it with the most advanced GSM equipment. Moreover, the best students of the radio technology and communications faculty were provided with special gifts. Attaching special importance to the development of education and enlightenment, with this initiative Nar continues to motivate students to be even more successful in their studies.

“Azerfon” company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2,3 million customers and large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.