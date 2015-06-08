Nakhchivan automobile plant sends 280 cars for the I European Games

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nakhchivan Automobile Plant (NAP) as an official supporter of the "Baku-2015" the first European Games, sent 280 "NAZ-Lifan" brand cars to Baku in the framework of the official partnership.
Report informs, the director of the plant, Musa Abdullayev said: "80 'NAZ-Lifan X60' crossovers and 200 'NAZ-Lifan 720' brand cars were presented to the 'Baku-2015' European Games Operation Committee for using."
"A driver who will face any problem at any time of the day, can call to hot line," he said.
