​Movement on main roads of Baku city restricted

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Movement of vehicles on some main roads of Baku has been limited, and it has led to the heavy traffic.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), partial movement limitations were made due to the VII UNAOC Global Forum in the capital.

Currently, vehicle movement on the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Babak Avenue, Tabriz street, as well as Zarifa Aliyeva Street (heavy traffic), A.Bakikhanov street, Afiyeddin Jalilov Street and Baku-Sumgayit highway (towards the capital) is partially restricted.