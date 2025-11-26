Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Minister: Transport sector holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 12:11
    The transport sector is of strategic importance for Azerbaijan, and the country is working with its partners to develop a common transport policy, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said during the second day of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council.

    According to Report, Nabiyev noted that in recent years the role of railway transport in regional connectivity has grown significantly:

    "Modernizing infrastructure, expanding transport capacities, and optimizing tariff policies have become key elements of deeper integration among our countries. We continuously work with state partners to develop a common transport policy, strengthen the specific capabilities of our logistics chain, and create new routes."

