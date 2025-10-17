Minister: Maldives interested in Azerbaijani investments in sustainable infrastructure projects - INTERVIEW

Maldives and Azerbaijan are the two countries separated by oceans and distance, but united by similar goals. Sustainable development, infrastructure modernization, climate change adaptation, and finding a balance between economic growth and environmental protection - these tasks are relevant for both countries.

Minister of Construction and Infrastructure of the Republic of Maldives Abdulla Muththalib spoke in an interview with Report about the prospects for bilateral cooperation, opportunities for experience exchange, and new investment directions.

Report presents the interview:

- Mr. Minister, what elements of the Maldives' experience in sustainable urbanization and rural integration may be useful for Azerbaijan?

- For the Maldives today, the key task is relocating people from small islands to larger cities. We are essentially creating new urban centers that can provide residents with everything they need and become centers of economic activity.

In this process, we see extensive opportunities for Azerbaijani investors, both private and institutional. Azerbaijan has strong financial and entrepreneurial potential, and its participation can become a powerful stimulus for the development of major urban projects in the Maldives.

In addition, our countries are already connected by an interest in tourism: the Maldives is traditionally a premium vacation destination, and Azerbaijani businessmen are showing increasing interest in this segment. We invite Azerbaijani investors to consider the Maldives as a space for promising "green projects" where economic growth is combined with environmental care.

- Are the Maldives considering the possibility of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the development of smart cities and digital solutions in urban planning?

- Absolutely. In recent years, there have been several high-level meetings between the leaders of our countries, during which areas of socio-economic cooperation were discussed. These contacts create a solid foundation for future initiatives. We view Azerbaijan as a strategic partner whose experience in creating modern infrastructure, in rehabilitating territories, and implementing digital technologies in city management can be extremely useful for us. We are particularly impressed by Azerbaijan's activities in rebuilding recently liberated territories - this is an example of a systematic approach to urban planning, which combines efficiency, innovation, and attention to the social component. We would like to adopt this experience, adapting it to our conditions.

- Does the Maldives have an interest in participating in the restoration and development of infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan?

- The Maldives is a small country with limited financial resources. However, it is extremely important for us to learn from those who have succeeded in complex infrastructure projects. Azerbaijan, with its rich natural resources and developed competencies in construction, is such an example for us.

We observe with interest the process of restoration of the liberated areas and consider it to be a valuable source of experience for us. Studying this experience will not only improve our approaches but also open new opportunities for investment and international cooperation.

- In your opinion, how can the Maldives and Azerbaijan jointly contribute to reducing the carbon footprint in construction and urban development?

- Our carbon footprint is extremely small, but we have other challenges: high dependence on imported fossil fuels. This makes us vulnerable to external price fluctuations and supply issues. We see that Azerbaijan is actively moving towards the development of renewable energy sources, gradually reducing dependence on oil and gas. This experience is particularly important for us. The Maldives is a sunny country, we have about twelve hours of sunlight per day, and we can produce a significant amount of electricity from the sun. Now we are looking for partners and investors to develop such projects. I am confident that private companies from Azerbaijan could become our reliable allies in promoting sustainable energy solutions.

- Are joint projects in renewable energy possible, especially in the construction sector?

- Absolutely. The Maldives has enormous potential in solar energy. We dream of cities powered by solar and wind energy, cities without dependence on fuel. Yes, we have limited land resources, but we have the sea - and this opens up unique opportunities for creating floating solar power plants. We are ready to accept international investments in these projects. This will not only help reduce the carbon footprint but also provide reliable and sustainable energy for the future.

- Taking into account Azerbaijan's experience in developing Caspian resort areas, is there potential for joint projects with the Maldives in the tourism sector?

- Absolutely. The Maldives is known as one of the most attractive centers for elite tourism, while Azerbaijan demonstrates rapid progress in creating modern resort areas on the Caspian coast. Our countries can exchange knowledge, technologies, and management solutions in this field. Despite climatic and geographical differences, we see great potential for cooperation, both in sustainable tourism and in developing new directions where traveler comfort is combined with respect for nature.