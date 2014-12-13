Minister: Iran wants to join its railway to Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Joining national railway to neighboring countries is on the agenda of government.

Report informs referring to ISNA, it was declared by the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Abbas Akhoundi.

According to him, the development of border roads is the physical translation of the governments policy of interaction with the world. In addition, Iranian government is seeking to join the countrys networks of railway and roads to the Asian networks.

In addition, Iranian government is planning to join the domestic Qazvin-Rasht- Astara railway to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Akhoundi said.