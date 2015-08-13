Meeting with OSCE mission held at State Statistics Committee

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Needs Assessment Mission of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) visiting Azerbaijan, met with Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee, Yusif Yusifov today, Report was told by the Committee. During the meeting with the members of the mission, Y.Yusifov noted that they always attach great importance to relations with international organizations.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues on the assessment of preparations for the elections, the pre-election situation in the country. During the meeting, members' questions on the number of people living in Azerbaijan, abroad and the country's population over the age of 18, were answered, as well as the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.