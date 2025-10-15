Malaysian minister: Azerbaijan's role in global urban planning processes has deepened

The third Azerbaijan National Urbanism Forum (NUFA3) demonstrates the country's deepening involvement in global urban planning processes, Nga Kor Ming, President of the UN-Habitat Assembly and Malaysia's Minister of Housing and Local Government, said in a video address delivered at NUFA3 held today in Khankendi, Report informs.

He praised Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture for successfully organizing the National Urbanism Forums over the past two years, emphasizing their important role in advancing sustainable urbanization aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reflecting on the success of the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Baku, Nga Kor Ming expressed satisfaction that this year's forum focuses on climate and environmental sustainability issues.

"Azerbaijan launched two key initiatives under COP29 - sectoral pathways for sustainable and resilient cities and a resilience coalition project. These initiatives reflect our shared commitment to linking the New Urban Agenda's core priorities with the climate process. Only by translating climate goals and policies into concrete local actions can we make cities more livable," he said.