Main roads close today in Baku - LIST

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ A number of roads will be closed today from 16:30 up to 12:00 p.m. in Baku.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC) all the roads and streets crossing Neftchilar Avenue and on Heydar Aliyev Avenue till (Sabunchu bridge), from 14 km Salyan highway to the city center, Mikail Mushfig street - circle of Parliament avenue towards the center, Yusif Safarov, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Zarifa Aliyeva, Niyazi Mehdi Hussein, Lermontov streets, Azadlig Avenue, as well as the in administrative areas adjacent streets and avenues where European Games to be held, traffic will be restricted and direction changed.

As an alternative way drivers can use Sabunchu Bridge to Bakıxanov settlement, Hovsan road (concrete road), from Lokbatan to the outer ring road, by using the 20th area from Bayil district to Badamdar, from Khanlar and Neftchi Gurban roads can come to the streets near the Gulustan Palace.