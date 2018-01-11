Iranian ambassador visits Ministry of Economy

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Shahin Mustafayev, minister of economy, the co-chair of the State Commission on Economic, trade and humanitarian fields between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran, has met with Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade.

Report was told in the Ministry of Economy.

According to report, the sides underlined the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in various spheres, including in the economic sphere and exchanged views on prospects of expanding cooperation.

The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Iran, the 12th meeting of the State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian fields between Azerbaijan and Iran, financing of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line which is part of the North-South transport corridor and other issues of mutual interest were discussed with ambassador.