International Trans-Caspian transport consortium established in Baku

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting of operators of International TransCaspian transport route, during which an agreement was signed on the establishment of the International Trans-Caspian transport consortium.

The participants of the consortium became ADY Express LLC and ACSC Logistics from Azerbaijan LLC, KTZ Express from Kazakhstan and Trans Caucasus Terminals LLC from Georgia.

Report was told by head of the press-service of JSC "Azerbaijan Railways" Nadir Azmammadov.

Creation of the management structures, Consortium Supervisory Board and Election of the Chairman discussed at the meeting.

Following the talks it was decided to establish a Supervisory Board, which includes representatives from each of the consortium members. Vice-Chairman of CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" Igbal Huseynov elected chairman.At the conclusion of the meeting the parties signed a protocol.

At the same time, the decision was made approving the schedule of freight trains on this route in May.

Notably, the Nomad Express train plying on trans caspian international transport route delivers cargo from China to Europe in 10-12 days.This is one of the advantages of the transport corridor. Upon completion of construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor cargo capacity will increase, and the delivery time will be reduced.