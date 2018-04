Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Currently heavy traffic is observed on Baku-Sumgayit highway.

Report was informed in the Center of Intelligent Transport Management (TSIUT), at the northern entrance of Baku, especially in the direction of the city, a large traffic jam is formed.

In addition, a large jam is registered at Azadlig Avenue towards the city. Relative density of traffic is observed on the Metbuat avenue.