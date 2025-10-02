Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Foundation to finance construction of mosque in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

The Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will finance the design and construction of a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, Report informs referring to Turkmen media.

The corresponding contract was signed with the private Turkmen company Aga-gurluşyk.

The signing took place on the instructions of the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The construction of the mosque in Fuzuli will be a gift from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev announced this earlier, noting that the proposal to build the mosque was made by the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his visit to Azerbaijan.

An architectural sketch has already been prepared, and the foundation is planned to be laid soon.