Georgian Minister: 'Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project supports development of tourism potential'

Tbilisi. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 7th meeting of Trilateral Coordination Council of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project has launched in Tbilisi.

Report informs, at the opening, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Dmitry Kumsishvili spoke about Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Great Silk Road Project as well as other large-scale projects realized in the region.

He noted that these projects supports strengthening of relations among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia as well as development of tourism potential of the countries, expansion of economic and trade turnover.

In the meeting, Azerbaijan is represented by the delegation led by Minister of Transport Ziya Mammadov.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway construction, the existing problems and their solutions, as soon as possible completion of the construction and settlement of the existing problems in this sphere, as well railway transportation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, future prospects for cooperation and other issues will be discussed at the meeting.

Final protocol will be signed on results of the meeting.