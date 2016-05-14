Freight rates in the national currency increased by 40% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April this year, freight rates at Azerbaijani transport sector in the national currency increased by 39.8% in comparison with the same period of 2015.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in April, freight rates on a monthly basis fell by 4.6%, including tariffs for transportation of oil and gas pipelines - by 5.9 and 5.5%, respectively, the cost of international transportation by air and by rail decreased by 5.5%, sea transport - 5.6%, road transport - 1.8%.

Tariffs for domestic transportation has not changed.