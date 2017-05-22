Free trade zone in Alat starts to operate this year

© Report

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Free trade zone in Alat settlement of Baku is expected to start operations this year.

Report informs, Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov said.

Talking about the competitiveness of the zone, T Ziyadov noted that in addition to making the competition more bearable, concept put forward in connection with the Silk Road will be able to create added value.

For example, according to our concept if cargo containers for Europe are delivered to Russia they will open and additional value will be marked on them in Alat zone before exporting.

In other words, concept of the Silk Road is more innovative, aims to add value to local non-oil sector", T. Ziyadov added.