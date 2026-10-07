Minister: Azerbaijan launches new AI-powered tool for property valuation

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Azerbaijan launched a new AI-powered tool for property valuation, Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov said in an interview with Report.

The minister noted that this falls within the scope of deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions, primarily in the notary sector.

"We have launched a new AI-powered tool for property valuation, enabling citizens to determine the value of a property in advance when they visit notaries for a sale or purchase transaction," Ahmadov said.

Read the full interview here.