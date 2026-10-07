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    Minister: Azerbaijan launches new AI-powered tool for property valuation

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 22:23
    Minister: Azerbaijan launches new AI-powered tool for property valuation

    Azerbaijan launched a new AI-powered tool for property valuation, Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov said in an interview with Report.

    The minister noted that this falls within the scope of deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions, primarily in the notary sector.

    "We have launched a new AI-powered tool for property valuation, enabling citizens to determine the value of a property in advance when they visit notaries for a sale or purchase transaction," Ahmadov said.

    Read the full interview here.

    Artificial intelligence Farid Ahmadov Ministry of Justice Azerbaijan
    Nazir: Əmlakın qiymətləndirilməsi üçün süni intellekt əsasında fəaliyyət göstərən yeni bir alət istifadəyə verilib
    Фарид Ахмедов: В Азербайджане запущен инструмент ИИ для оценки имущества
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