Minister: Azerbaijan launches new AI-powered tool for property valuation
Domestic policy
- 07 October, 2026
- 22:23
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan launched a new AI-powered tool for property valuation, Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov said in an interview with Report.
The minister noted that this falls within the scope of deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions, primarily in the notary sector.
"We have launched a new AI-powered tool for property valuation, enabling citizens to determine the value of a property in advance when they visit notaries for a sale or purchase transaction," Ahmadov said.
Read the full interview here.
Nazir: Əmlakın qiymətləndirilməsi üçün süni intellekt əsasında fəaliyyət göstərən yeni bir alət istifadəyə verilib
Фарид Ахмедов: В Азербайджане запущен инструмент ИИ для оценки имущества
Latest News
00:09
Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countriesOther countries
23:55
Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight declineICT
23:38
Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airportsOther countries
23:17
Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on UkraineOther countries
23:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in BakuForeign policy
22:54
Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseloadDomestic policy
22:54
Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loansFinance
22:37
Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to marketDomestic policy
22:36