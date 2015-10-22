Four Russian air carriers allowed to fly to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four Russian air carriers - "Yamal", "Taimyr", "Komiaviatrans", "Ural Airlines" have received permission to perform flights to Azerbaijan on 14 routes, Report informs referring to the "Caucasian Knot".

The airline "Yamal" now has the right to operate flights on 10 routes, including Kazan-Baku, Moscow-Lankaran, Ufa-Baku, Perm-Baku, Chelyabinsk-Baku, Sochi - Baku, Krasnoyarsk-Ganja, Samara-Baku, Nizhniy Novgorod-Baku, St. Petersburg-Lankaran. Information about this appeared on October 20 in the report of the Interdepartmental Commission on Admission of Air Carriers of the Federal Air Transport Agency (FATA) of Russia.

According to the document posted on the website of the FATA , airline "Taimyr" allowed to fly on the route Moscow-Zagatala, Moscow- Gabala and Moscow-Lankaran.Flights will be operated three times a week.The flights operated by Boeing 737.

"Komiaviatrans" given permission to organize flights to Kaluga- Baku, Nizhny Novgorod-Baku, Samara- Baku.Flights will be carried out once a week.The airline uses the Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft.

"Ural Airlines" received permission to perform Kazan-Baku flights five times a week.