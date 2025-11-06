First pilot batch of Kazakh wheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

The first batch of milling wheat from Kazakhstan is being shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Kazinform International News Agency.

The shipment was sent as part of the agreements reached between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, announced on October 21 in Astana.

The decision to lift restrictions on freight transit to Yerevan has paved the way for a new railway route connecting Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia.

Today, a train carrying Kazakh wheat crossed the Azerbaijani border and will arrive at Dalarik station in Armenia in the coming days. A total of 15 railcars, weighing a total of 1,000 tons, were dispatched. This shipment is considered a pilot batch aimed at testing the new logistics route.

During a working visit to Baku, the management of JSC National Company Food Contract Corporation met with representatives of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan. The parties are coordinating the transit of cargo and ensuring its delivery to their Armenian partners.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, noted that in recent months, there has been a steady positive trend in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the grain supply sector: "This year, Kazakhstan has become the main supplier of wheat to the Azerbaijani market – according to the latest data, our share was approximately 80 percent. During President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Astana, the heads of our states particularly noted the results achieved and expressed their mutual desire to consolidate this success and increase cooperation."

Asylhan Dzhuvashev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Food Contract Corporation, in turn, stated that the opening of the new transit route is of strategic importance for expanding the export geography of Kazakhstani grain and strengthening transport and logistics ties between the countries of the region.

"This also contributes to the development of trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of peace initiatives in the South Caucasus," he noted.

JSC National Company Food Contract Corporation is the national operator of Kazakhstan's grain market, ensuring food security and supporting agricultural producers.

It was previously noted that Kazakhstan proposed expanding Azerbaijan's export basket to include a wider range of agricultural products. Furthermore, this year the country began supplying grain to Europe, Asia, and North Africa.