First multimodal route opens from China's Kashgar to Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 16 October, 2025
- 19:46
The first international multimodal container transportation along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan route has started from the Chinese city of Kashgar, Report informs with reference to Uztemiryolkonteyner.
Goods are transported from the cities of Xi'an and Chengdu to Kashgar by rail, and from there to Osh by road transport. Then, from Osh, they are delivered to the port of Turkmenistan by rail, and from there to Baku by sea.
The launch of the route strengthens trade and logistics cooperation, increases transportation efficiency, and contributes to the development of a new transport corridor between Asia and Europe within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative.
