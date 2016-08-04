First 10 cars will be launched on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway - REVIEW

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway junction project is in the focus of attention of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish governments. It will also allow these countries as well as other countries, interested in use of the services of this transport corridor, to establish close transport relations. According to the contract signed between the countries, launching of first 10 cars is scheduled for August 2016. Thus, construction works are underway at Georgian part of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway junction. In the Georgian part, works are being carried out in four stages, Marabda-Tetritskaro (29,2 km), Tetritskaro-Salka (49,7 km), Salka-Akhalkalaki (74,1 km), Akhalkalaki-Kartsakhi (26,3 km).

Report was told by spokesperson of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC Nadir Azmammadov, who is on a visit to Georgia.

According to him, reconstruction and construction works have nearly been completed in Marabda-Tetritskaro in the first phase. Gas, water, heating and sewage lines have already been constructed in the stations and are ready for operation. Movement of trains with electric locomotive provided in the area.

In the second phase, rehabilitation, reconstruction and construction works have been carried out in Tetritskaro-Salka area (including Salka station).

Movement of test freight train provided in Marabda-Akhalkalaki area.

Completion works as well as works at other civil buildings and structures completed withinthe construction of railway station, central post and auxiliary buildings in border Kartsakhi station.

Movement of test work train provided in Akhalkalaki- Kartsakhi area.