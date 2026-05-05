Digital transport map ready for WUF13

A digital map for transport management has been prepared for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17–22.

According to Report, the map was presented to the public today.

More than 20,000 participants from 176 countries have registered to attend WUF13. The event is organized within Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the UN‑Habitat program. The main goal of the forum is to ensure the exchange of global experiences in sustainable urban planning, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

Head of the Transport Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Vugar Aslanov, stated that the success of the event depends primarily on the uninterrupted, efficient, and safe organization of transport operations: "As the Transport Department, we will operate in five directions. The first is the 24/7 functioning of the Transport Coordination Center and continuous monitoring of all vehicles, including buses, via GPS. The second is the creation of a bus system connecting hotels, the airport, and the event venue according to schedule. The third is managing traffic flow and regulations. The fourth is preparing a transport plan for important and very important persons. The fifth is establishing temporary transport exchange centers across the city with clear signage."