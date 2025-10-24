Czech Transport Ministry: Digital transformation of transport no longer a choice but a necessity

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Infrastructure
    24 October, 2025
    18:36
    Azerbaijan holds a leading position in the digital transformation of transport, and this deserves praise, a representative of the Czech Ministry of Transport, Jakub Cenek, told Report.

    According to him, during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF), the country elevated discussions on digitalization and urban transport development to a new level.

    "During Azerbaijan"s presidency of the International Transport Forum, special attention was given to digitalization and the sustainable development of transport systems. The Czech Republic intends to continue the priorities set by Baku," Cenek said.

    He noted that the Czech Republic currently serves as the forum"s First Vice-President and will assume the presidency in 2026–2027.

    "Our priorities are now under discussion. Digital transformation in transport is no longer a choice-it"s a necessity. We highly value Azerbaijan"s leadership in this field," he added.

    The statement came following a meeting of the International Transport Forum"s Transport Management Council held in Baku.

    Jakub Cenek: "Nəqliyyatın rəqəmsal transformasiyası artıq zərurətə çevrilib"
    Минтранс Чехии: Цифровая трансформация транспорта уже не выбор, а необходимость

