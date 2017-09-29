Crimes on addresses will be archived in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to form a database of criminal cases on addresses in Azerbaijan in the future.

Report informs, e-government expert Mahammad Muradov said making an evaluation report "Electronic development index of state institutions-2017" in Baku.

"Database of criminal cases is collected on districts in the country, not on addresses. However, the Interior Ministry intends to conduct statistics of crimes on addresses (where committed) in the future. It has several advantages: "Firstly, disclosure of this data can affect citizens' decisions on real estate in a safer places. Secondly, it allows business, especially insurance companies, to correlate insurance fee of insured property with the number of crimes on address. Also, it will make possible for investigators to get type, number, etc. of crimes in different addresses in Baku", M.Muradov said.

Notably, "Electronic development index of state institutions-2017" report was made based on a survey sent to 16 state authorities (the State Statistical Committee, Ministry of Health, State Exam Center, Ministry of Taxes, Ministry of Justice, Administration of Milli Majlis, State Customs Committee, Ministry of Finance, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Central Election Committee, Ministry of Economy, State Committee on Property Issues, Baku Transport Agency, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Ecology, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies).