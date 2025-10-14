Construction underway across 13,500 km² in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

Following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the construction sector has become a driving force of the national economy, according to Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Report informs.

He shares this insight during his speech at the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition "BakuBuild" and the Rebuild Karabakh–2025 exhibition.

"After the full liberation of territories and the restoration of territorial integrity, the country has entered a new phase of development and reconstruction. For the first time, construction and development works are being carried out simultaneously across 13,500 square kilometers in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Already, internally displaced persons have returned to six cities and 28 settlements, with more than 50,000 people now living, working, and studying in Karabakh. This is one of the most significant achievements in a short period," Isbatov highlighted.

The official also pointed out that, in addition to residential and civil buildings, infrastructure facilities, roads, tunnels, hydraulic structures, and cultural monuments are being restored, along with land reclamation efforts:

"The construction works are primarily being carried out by Azerbaijani builders and engineers. While we benefit from international expertise, the majority of the work reflects the dedication of local specialists."

He recalled that the liberated territories have been declared as a green zone, and all construction activities are being carried out in line with zero-carbon emission targets.

Isbatov added that large-scale construction is underway not only in Baku, Sumgayit, and Ganja, but across all regions of the country.

The deputy chairman also shared updates on projects planned under the approved master plan for the capital:

"Major construction sites are being established in various parts of the city, including new residential complexes and public and civil buildings. In this context, the exhibition serves as a valuable platform for showcasing current achievements and discussing future projects," he concluded.