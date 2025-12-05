Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev: We believe that the peace-loving members of the Western Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands

    Domestic policy
    05 December, 2025
    • 12:00
    Ilham Aliyev: We believe that the peace-loving members of the Western Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has declared his belief that the West Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands.

    According to Report, this was reflected in the President's address to the participants of the third international conference on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Displaced from Armenia – as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation, and Peace," held in Baku.

    "The fact that Azerbaijan and Armenia came together in Washington on August 8, 2025, with the mediation of the United States of America, the signing of the Joint Declaration, and the initialing of the draft peace agreement creates hope and confidence for the future coexistence of both peoples.

    We believe that the peace-loving members of the Western Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands and that good-neighborly relations will be established between our peoples," reads the address.

