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    Challenges on North-South, Middle corridors discussed

    Infrastructure
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 10:48
    Challenges on North-South, Middle corridors discussed

    The first meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF) Working Group on Freight Transport Efficiency and Digitalization has discussed the current challenges affecting transit freight transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the East-West (Middle Corridor) International Transport Corridor have been discussed

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, that Azerbaijan was represented at the hybrid-format meeting by officials from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Secretariat of the Coordination Council for Transit Freight Transportation, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL).

    The participants highlighted Azerbaijan's institutional mechanisms aimed at developing its transit potential, including the activities of the Coordination Council.

    "The discussions also focused on Azerbaijan's role in the North-South and East-West (Middle Corridor) international transport corridors passing through its territory, the steady growth of transit freight volumes, the expansion of container transportation, and the development goals of these corridors. Existing challenges in transit freight transport were analyzed, and measures being taken to address them were presented," the ministry said.

    It was noted that alongside infrastructure development, institutional coordination, digital compatibility, and regional cooperation should also be strengthened. The ITF Secretariat stressed that Azerbaijan's experience would make a significant contribution to the ongoing study.

    The working group operates under the 2026-2027 Work Programme approved by ITF member countries. Plans include preparing a report covering international best practices, a comparative analysis of member states, and policy recommendations.

    A policy recommendation on the digitalization of international freight transport, adopted during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the ITF, will serve as one of the working group's key reference documents. Proposals related to the Middle Corridor voiced at the summit in Leipzig will also be taken into account during the research process.

    Azerbaijan's active participation in the working group and references to international documents adopted under its chairmanship once again demonstrate the country's contribution to shaping international transport policy.

    Challenges on North-South, Middle corridors discussed
    Challenges on North-South, Middle corridors discussed
    Challenges on North-South, Middle corridors discussed

    North-South International Transport Corridor East-West route Middle Corridor Ministry of Digital Development and Transport International Transport Forum (ITF)
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