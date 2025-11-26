Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 14:26
    Cargo shipments between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have grown sevenfold over the past four years, Tarqat Aldibergenov, chairman of Kazakhstan Railways, told journalists.

    In the ten months of 2025, the volume reached 4.1 million tons, underscoring consistent growth on the route.

    He added that wheat shipments alone have increased 25 times in four years, reaching 600,000 tons in the first ten months of 2025.

