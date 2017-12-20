C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan for first time in CIS

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's "Silk Way Technics" company, for the first time among the CIS countries performed base maintenance in the C-Check volume on a modern Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner".

Report was informed in the company.

As part of the C-Check base maintenance, a total of 1,679 hours were spent on scheduled and 174 hours - unscheduled work.

This maintenance is one of the most thorough and complex types of validation of efficiency of all systems, equipment and structure of the aircraft. It is performed at strictly defined intervals, measured by the number of flight hours, the number of landings, or the aircraft's operating time. This form of maintenance is much more labor-intensive and strictly periodic.

It should be noted that earlier "Silk Way Technics" performed a similar base maintenance on Boeing 747-8 aircraft.

Today, on the base of "Silk Way Technics", line and base maintenance is performed on such aircrafts and their components as Boeing 747-400, 747-8, 757-200, 767-300, 787-8, Airbus A319/320/321 and A340-500/600, Embraer 170/190 and Gulfstream G200, G280, G450, G550, G650, ATR42, operated by the airlines of Azerbaijan and other countries.

Being one of the leading technical service centers in the region and in the CIS countries, “Silk Way Technics” is the approved maintenance organization and the holder of the certificates of the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan (SCAA), Europe (EASA), USA (FAA), Bermuda (BCAA), Qatar (QCAA) and Kuwait (DGCA). It will continue to increase its technical capabilities for servicing all types of aircrafts.