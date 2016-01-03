Buses coming from northern regions of Azerbaijan to Baku are late

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the heavy snow and ice on roads buses coming from northern regions of Azerbaijan arriving Baku late than proposed schedule.

Report was told by the head of department of Baku International Bus Station complex Mahammad Abdullayev.

He noted that the heavy snow has created certain problems in Agsu pass and bus drivers are not allowed to use that road. According to M. Abdullayev bus drivers are using an alternative way to the northern regions: Currently drivers are taking advantage of Kurdamir road.

He added that, buses are operating from Baku to the regions under the schedule on January 3 and density observed in Baku International Bus Terminal.