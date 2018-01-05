BTA instructs carriers on smoking restriction in passenger buses

Baku. 5 January REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transportation Agency (BTA) has met with legal and physical persons involved in regular passenger and taxi transportation activities.

Report informs, BTA spokesperson Mais Aghayev has said.

Several issues regarding the execution of law “On restriction of the use of tobacco products” was discussed at the meeting. It was noted that in accordance with article 10, paragraph 1.12 of the law, regularly servicing inner-city busses and taxi cars were determined as one of the places where smoking is restricted.

They were instructed to execute the requirements of law in a short time.

Carriers were notified that serious measures will be taken against those that do not follow the relevant laws ensuring comfort and safety of passengers.